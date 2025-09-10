Open Extended Reactions

Tyrrell Hatton celebrated qualifying for Europe's Ryder Cup team with an "aggressive, messy" boozy night that ended with him waking up covered in his own vomit.

The Englishman vowed not to repeat the feat but could not rule out similar scenes if they were to win at Bethpage in New York later this month.

Hatton is one of a decreasing number of colorful characters left on tour, and despite his initial reticence at revealing the extent of his excess, he went into full detail on the celebrations when prompted further.

"I had like six glasses of wine at dinner and then I had a double gin and tonic, drunk that at a very normal rate, and then Jon [Rahm] was deciding what he wanted and he said 'Disaronno sours,' and I was like 'Perfect, go on then,'" Hatton said.

Hatton played with Jon Rahm at the 2023 Ryder Cup Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

"They go down very easily. And then I was starting the chant of basically getting someone to down it, which then every cocktail that followed was a shot. Then we ran out of Disaronno and the guy at the bar made some hazelnut sour, which wasn't great, and there was a few of them.

"Then there was a margarita and then there was a strawberry vodka thing. God, it was aggressive. It was horrible. But I mean, it was funny at the time.

"When I actually got back into the room, I fell across the bed sideways and face down in that position, and then I had woken myself up throwing up in that position.

"I fell back asleep in that position and then as I woke up I had sick all down my arms, both sides, all down my shirt. I look in the mirror and I've sick on my face, in my bed.

"Waking up in a slightly more sober state was horrendous having to clean up that. I ended up stripping the bed, leaving some cash and a note, saying 'Really sorry, I was sick in the bed in the night, please throw it in the trash.'"

Tyrrell Hatton will represent Europe at the Ryder Cup Jasper Wax/Getty Images

After admitting he never wanted to get in that state again, Hatton accepted that he has a prior record for overcelebrating, such as after the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris, and that a first win on American soil since 2012 and only the third this century could prompt a repeat.

"I'd like to think that we would celebrate pretty well, and there is a good chance I will be throwing up, but hopefully I'm not falling asleep and I can enjoy most of the night with everyone," he added.

As a member of LIV Golf, Hatton knew he would have limited opportunities to earn Ryder Cup points and thought he had missed his chance to qualify automatically after a 1-over final round at The Open dropped him out of the top 10.

However, no one made up enough ground to knock him out of the top six, and his place was confirmed a month later, leading to some wild celebrations.

"Qualifying for the team automatically was one of my main goals for this year," he added.

"I knew going into the Dubai Desert Classic [in January] that I was going to have that week and four majors -- five events -- to earn enough points to be an automatic, and from my three previous Ryder Cups of always making the team automatically, I wanted to keep that going.

"I thought I had blown that chance after the Sunday I had at The Open, but then Luke [Donald] called me on the Sunday night of the second FedEx event to say that the guys weren't earning points in Atlanta [at the season-ending Tour Championship] and I'd actually made the team automatically."