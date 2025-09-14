Open Extended Reactions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Retief Goosen won the Sanford International on Sunday for his fourth career PGA Tour Champions victory, closing with a 3-under 67 for a two-stroke margin over Bo Van Pelt.

Goosen finished at 13-under 197 at Minnehaha Country Club. The 56-year-old South African star -- the 2001 and 2004 U.S. Open champion -- won for the first time since The Galleri Classic in March 2024.

Van Pelt finished with a 68.

Ernie Els (73) and Darren Clarke (68) tied for third at 8 under. Charles Schwab Cup leader Miguel Angel Jiménez was 7 under after a 71.

Steve Stricker was unable to defend his title as he recovers from back surgery. He hopes to return to the PGA Tour Champions in December.

Stricker won the previous three years in South Dakota and has four wins there since the tournament began in 2018.