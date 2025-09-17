Open Extended Reactions

One week before the Ryder Cup arrives in New York for the first time in 30 years, the PGA of America announced three more of its major championships through 2035 in the Empire State.

The KPMG Women's PGA will be played on the Black Course at Bethpage Black in 2028, while the PGA Championship will go to Bethpage Black for the second time in 2033.

The PGA of America said the PGA Championship will return to Oak Hill near Rochester for the fifth time in 2035.

The Ryder Cup starts Sept. 26 at Bethpage Black, the beefy public course on Long Island. Bethpage Black previously hosted the U.S. Open in 2002 and 2009.

The Women's PGA has been jointly run by the PGA of America and LPGA Tour since 2015 when the second-oldest major in women's golf received a significant upgrade. It had replaced a regular LPGA event held in the Rochester area at Locust Grove and Monroe. But it had not been back to New York under the tournament structure since 2015 at Westchester.

"Bringing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship to Bethpage Black is a significant milestone and reflects our commitment to staging this event at premier courses in major markets," said Don Rea Jr., who is serving a two-year term as PGA of America president.

Since the PGA of America collaboration with the LPGA, the Women's PGA has gone to eight courses that previously hosted majors, including Baltusrol in New Jersey, Olympia Fields south of Chicago, Hazeltine in Minnesota and Congressional across from the nation's capitol.

"Venues matter. They elevate our athletes and amplify the moments that define our game," LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler said.

Brooks Koepka won the last two PGA Championships held in New York -- in 2019 at Bethpage Black and in 2023 at Oak Hill.

The PGA Championship moved from August to May starting in 2019, and it has managed to escape frigid weather at Bethpage Black in 2019 and Oak Hill in 2023, although there was a frost delay the first round at Oak Hill.

New York also has the U.S. Open next year at Shinnecock Hills, and the Western Golf Association is bringing the BMW Championship -- a FedEx Cup playoff event on the PGA Tour -- to Liberty National in New Jersey in 2027.

The PGA Tour stopped going to the New York metropolitan area in 2021 when it lost a title sponsor that had rotated the first postseason event between New York and Boston.

The Ryder Cup, which is expecting large and loud crowds at Bethpage Black, last was in New York at Oak Hill in 1995. Europe won, the start of a stretch in which it has captured the Ryder Cup 10 of the last 14 times.