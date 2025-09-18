Open Extended Reactions

Stacy Lewis, a two-time major champion and former world No. 1, said Wednesday that this will be her final season on the LPGA Tour.

The 40-year-old American made the announcement as part of a lengthy post on social media, writing in part that "my body has told me it's time."

"Never in a million years would I have thought this journey playing golf would still be going in 2025, but the time has come to put the clubs away," she wrote.

Lewis' accomplishments on the course are plentiful.

She joined the LPGA Tour in 2009 after a standout career at the University of Arkansas, and went on to win 13 times. That included titles at the 2011 Kraft Nabisco Championship and the 2013 Women's British Open, both majors.

Lewis was a two-time LPGA Tour Player of the Year (2012, '14) and ranks 14th on the career money list with more than $14 million earned in 374 events played.

She was part of four Solheim Cup teams as a player, then captained the group that went on to beat Europe last September.

"I've cared for the LPGA Tour like it was my own child and I'm so proud of the progress we have made, but to my fellow players, we aren't done!" she wrote. "I hope you all continue to push the tour forward and do all that you can to help on and off the course!"