Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka rattled off five straight birdies on the back nine Saturday and had a 6-under 65, giving him a share of the lead in the French Open as he tries to win for the first time in more than a year.

Min Woo Lee shot 68 and was tied with Koepka at 11-under 202. They were one shot clear of a trio that included Michael Kim, another American in Paris during an off week on the PGA Tour.

This is Koepka's third straight week playing on the European Tour, after missing the cut in the Irish Open and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

He also missed the cut in three of the four majors this year. Koepka's last victory was in August 2024 on the LIV Golf League at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

"I feel like my game has been trending in the right direction," Koepka said. "It's the results haven't been there. I feel a lot closer. I'm pleased with the work I've put in over the last few months, and nothing has shown, so hopefully got a chance to win tomorrow."

He attributed the low round at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche to little more than good putting. Koepka had eight birdies in the round, finishing with a bogey on the par-3 18th when he failed to get up-and-down, missing a 6-foot putt.

Lee won the Houston Open earlier this year for his first PGA Tour title, though he failed to advance beyond one week in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Guido Migliozzi (66) of Italy and Marcus Armitage (71) of England joined Kim in the group one shot behind. Kim shot a 66.