ROGERS, Ark. -- Heavy rain and dangerous weather led the LPGA Tour to shut down the second round Saturday of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship before everyone even started, leading to uncertainty over how much of the event can be completed.

Already the shortest tournament on the schedule -- 54 holes -- players could be in for a long day or a lot more waiting.

Because of the rain, no one completed more than three holes. The LPGA said it would determine Sunday morning if Pinnacle Country Club was playable, and then the second round would resume at 7:10 a.m. CDT.

Sarah Schmelzel and Minami Katsu were tied for the lead at 8-under par. Alison Lee, in her third tournament since returning from giving birth to a son in late April, had a birdie and joined them at 8 under before play was stopped.

The LPGA said it would determine before the second round resumes whether the tournament will be 36 holes or it will try to get in all 54 holes. The LPGA is off next week.

Stacy Lewis had the score at the inaugural tournament in 2007 when she was an amateur, but rain cut that short to 18 holes and it was not considered official.