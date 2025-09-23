Open Extended Reactions

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Bad weather in the forecast has forced Ryder Cup officials to move the opening ceremony up one day to Wednesday at Bethpage Black.

The grand occasion of the opening ceremony typically is Thursday afternoon, during which the captains announce their lineups for the first session on Friday.

Now the ceremony, hosted by Today co-host Carson Daly and former Miss America Kira Dixon, will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, when players enter the arena to great fanfare. Those who have Thursday tickets will be allowed to use them on Wednesday.

The pairings for the opening foursomes session on Friday still will be announced Thursday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.