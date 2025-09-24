Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, when are the match times?

Open Extended Reactions

The wait is finally almost over. We are into Ryder Cup week.

The eagerly anticipated battle between Europe and U.S. for the 2025 Ryder Cup commences at Bethpage Black on Friday, with a whole weekend of unmissable golfing action coming your way.

Europe head to New York with genuine hope of a first away win since 2012, but history does suggest that it will be the U.S. who will lift the Ryder Cup on Sunday -- neither side has managed to win in the past six editions of the event.

The teams have been selected, the course is prepped and ready, so here is all you need to know about the 2025 Ryder Cup.

The two teams assemble for the Ryder Cup Welcome Dinner. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

How to watch the Ryder Cup?

The entire Ryder Cup will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC in the U.S., Fancode in India and Fox Sports in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

When are the Ryder Cup match times?

The action begins on Friday, Sept. 26, where there will be two sessions -- foursomes in the morning and four-ball in the afternoon.

Foursomes sees two players from each team go out, with each team using one ball and the players taking alternate shots. Four-ball is simply each player plays their own ball and the teams take the lowest score.

On Saturday, we will see more of the same, with foursomes taking place in the morning session and the afternoon being all about the four-ball.

Sunday sees all 24 players involved, going head-to-head in 12 singles matches to decide the Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup match timings:

FRIDAY

Foursomes

First match: 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST)

Second match: 7:26am ET (12:26pm BST)

Third match: 7:42am ET (12:42pm BST)

Fourth match: 7:58am ET (12:58pm BST)

Four-ball

First match: 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST)

Second match: 12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST)

Third match: 12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST)

Fourth match: 13:13pm ET (6:13pm BST)

SATURDAY

Foursomes

First match: 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST)

Second match: 7:26am ET (12:26pm BST)

Third match: 7:42am ET (12:42pm BST)

Fourth match: 7:58am ET (12:58pm BST)

Fourball

First match: 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST)

Second match: 12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST)

Third match: 12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST)

Fourth match: 13:13pm ET (6:13pm BST)

SUNDAY

First singles match: 12:02pm ET (5:02pm BST)

Last singles match: 14:03pm ET (7:03pm BST)

Captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald with their eyes on the Ryder Cup prize. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

What are the Ryder Cup teams?

Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrell Hatton, Rasmus Hojgaard, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka

Luke Donald's team are looking to become just the fifth European team to win the Ryder Cup on American soil. Harry How/Getty Images

U.S.

Captain: Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young.

Scottie Scheffler and Harris English during preparations for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Harry How/Getty Images

Latest News and analysis

Top storylines to watch at the 2025 Ryder Cup

ESPN analysts Mark Schlabach and Paolo Uggetti give their thoughts on what to expect from Bethpage Black and their predictions for the weekend ahead.

Ranking every player in the 2025 Ryder Cup, from Scheffler to McIlroy to Højgaard

All 24 players competing at the Ryder Cup are ranked from one to 24 so you can get to know the players better before the weekend begins.

Ryder Cup 2025: Reliving Team Europe's away wins as Luke Donald aims for fantastic fifth

A look back at all of Team Europe's Ryder Cup wins on American soil, highlighting the challenge Luke Donald and his men have in front of them.

Keegan Bradley disputes U.S. Ryder Cup pay-for-play narrative

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley pushed back against the idea that the Ryder Cup means more to Team Europe due to the differences in financial compensation.

What is the Ryder Cup? 2025 format, teams, all-time winners

A deep dive into everything you could possibly need to know about the weekend.