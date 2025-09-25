Team USA's Ryder Cup uniforms throughout the years

Bryson DeChambeau is delighted to be back on the United States' Ryder Cup team after missing out two years ago. (1:15)

Team USA has always aimed for style at the Ryder Cup.

Last month, the squad unveiled its uniforms to take on Team Europe this weekend at Bethpage Golf Course. Festooned in red, white and blue unis designed by Ralph Lauren, Team USA looks like it's more than prepared to bring a Ryder Cup title back to the States.

Look good, feel good, play good 🇺🇸



While the colors of Old Glory have been a reliable go-to for Ryder Cup uniforms over the years, designers haven't been afraid to go in some interesting directions. Here are the uniforms Team USA has worn at the Ryder Cup since the turn of the century.

2002

Golfers had the option of red or white shirts on Day 1, and white or black shirts with white stripes on Day 2. An optional blue vest completed the look on Day 3.

Day 1

David Toms rocked a red shirt and blue vest in 2002. Stewart Kendall/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Jim Furyk went for a white undershirt at the 34th Ryder Cup. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Day 2

Phil Mickelson looked slick in a checkered shirt with a red vest. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Tiger Woods relaxed in red and white with onlookers. Stewart Kendall/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Day 3

Vest on for Scott Hoch, vest off for Jim Furyk in 2002. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

2004

Stripes were the order of the day in 2004, with the standout look being a purple-blue striped shirt on Day 1.

Day 1

Slick purple duds didn't help Tiger Woods avoid this bunker in 2004. David Cannon/Getty Images

Day 2

Chris Riley and Tiger Woods chose different options for 2004's Day Two uniforms. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Day 3

Tiger Woods' 2004 Day Three look was reminiscent of his Sunday red outfits. Robert Beck /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

2006

An argyle pattern grey sweater kicked off Day 1 for the 2006 tournament before Team USA returned to more traditional looks on Saturday and Sunday.

Day 1

Tiger rocked Team USA's grey sweater in 2006's first round. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Day 2

2006's Day Two look was more traditional. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Day 3

2008's Day Three look was reminiscent of 2006's, as Zach Johnson demonstrated. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

2008

Another bold Day 1 look, with white shirts and black diamonds. Days 2 and 3 were striped affairs, with the likely addition of some champagned-colored stains at the tournament's conclusion.

Day 1

Phil Mickelson and Anthony Kim rocked an interesting look on Day One in 2008. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Day 2

Kim and Mickelson wore Team USA's more traditional look on Day Two. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Day 3

Team USA celebrated their victory clad in red in 2008. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

2010

Day 2's look in 2010 was perhaps the most interesting, with a white shirt accentuated by an optional lavender vest. A red diamond-patterned sweater capped off the tournament.

Day 1

Phil Mickelson rocked a light blue shirt on the opening day of the 2010 contest. Lynne Cameron/PA Images via Getty Images

Day 2

Rickie Fowler went with Team USA's lavender vest on Day Two of the 2010 Ryder Cup. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Day 3

Bubba Watson played to the crowd in Team USA's red sweater on Day Three in 2010. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

2012

Team USA looked clean in 2012, with the coolest look likely being Day 3's white-and-blue striped shirt with a thick red stripe in the center.

Day 1

Steve Stricker with the solid red, white and blue combo in 2012. Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Day 2

Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods wore blue striped shirts and tan pants for Team USA's Day Two uniforms. Fred Vuich /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Day 3

Team USA's bold Day Three looked suited Jim Furyk in his Sunday Singles victory. Fred Vuich /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

2014

Day 1 and 2 jerseys featured graphics on the chest, with a trophy on Friday and a flag on Saturday. Day 3 abandoned the graphic, but did have some blazing red pants.

Day 1

2014's round one uniforms had an aspirational look with a trophy graphic on the shirt. Thomas Lovelock/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Day 2

The second round saw Team USA with flag graphic shirts in 2014. Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Day 3

Team USA's 2014 final round uniforms went extremely bold. Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

2016

Team USA had red-dominated uniforms on Day 1 and 2 in 2018 before switching to a futuristic blue-and-white combo Sunday.

Day 1

Rickie Fowler rocked the red jersey on Day One in 2016. Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Day 2

2016's second round saw the return of red stripes. Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Day 3

Team USA went with just blue and white for the final round in 2016. Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

2018

2016 had pure preppy looks all around, with a very swanky dark blue beret on Day 2.

Day 1

Team USA and Tiger Woods opened the 2018 contest with a blue shirt with a red stripe. Eric Feferberg/AFP via Getty Images

Day 2

White and blue colors were Team USA's choice in the second round in 2018. Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Day 3

Team USA opened 2018 with a solid red, blue and white combo. Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

2021

Team USA returned to red on Sunday -- not quite Tiger Woods' signature look, but one that proved successful regardless.

Day 1

Dustin Johnson and Team USA opened 2021 with a blue shirt with red stripes. Anthony Behar/PA Images via Getty Images

Day 2

Day Two's look in 2021 was mostly blue with red accents up top. Anthony Behar/PA Images via Getty Images

Day 3

Red on top finally won out for good in Team USA's Day Three 2021 look. Anthony Behar/PA Images via Getty Images

2023

Stripes were the watchword in the most recent tournament, with Day 1 being a bit more traditional, in contrast with Saturday and Sunday's bolder looks.

Day 1

Scottie Scheffler rocked blue and white stripes on Day One in the last Ryder Cup. Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

Day 2

The final round of 2023 saw a white shirt with bold red and blue stripes in the middle. Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images

Day 3