Team USA's Ryder Cup uniforms throughout the years

Team USA has always aimed for style at the Ryder Cup.
Last month, the squad unveiled its uniforms to take on Team Europe this weekend at Bethpage Golf Course. Festooned in red, white and blue unis designed by Ralph Lauren, Team USA looks like it's more than prepared to bring a Ryder Cup title back to the States.
While the colors of Old Glory have been a reliable go-to for Ryder Cup uniforms over the years, designers haven't been afraid to go in some interesting directions. Here are the uniforms Team USA has worn at the Ryder Cup since the turn of the century.
2002
Golfers had the option of red or white shirts on Day 1, and white or black shirts with white stripes on Day 2. An optional blue vest completed the look on Day 3.
Day 1
Day 2
Day 3
2004
Stripes were the order of the day in 2004, with the standout look being a purple-blue striped shirt on Day 1.
Day 1
Day 2
Day 3
2006
An argyle pattern grey sweater kicked off Day 1 for the 2006 tournament before Team USA returned to more traditional looks on Saturday and Sunday.
Day 1
Day 2
Day 3
2008
Another bold Day 1 look, with white shirts and black diamonds. Days 2 and 3 were striped affairs, with the likely addition of some champagned-colored stains at the tournament's conclusion.
Day 1
Day 2
Day 3
2010
Day 2's look in 2010 was perhaps the most interesting, with a white shirt accentuated by an optional lavender vest. A red diamond-patterned sweater capped off the tournament.
Day 1
Day 2
Day 3
2012
Team USA looked clean in 2012, with the coolest look likely being Day 3's white-and-blue striped shirt with a thick red stripe in the center.
Day 1
Day 2
Day 3
2014
Day 1 and 2 jerseys featured graphics on the chest, with a trophy on Friday and a flag on Saturday. Day 3 abandoned the graphic, but did have some blazing red pants.
Day 1
Day 2
Day 3
2016
Team USA had red-dominated uniforms on Day 1 and 2 in 2018 before switching to a futuristic blue-and-white combo Sunday.
Day 1
Day 2
Day 3
2018
2016 had pure preppy looks all around, with a very swanky dark blue beret on Day 2.
Day 1
Day 2
Day 3
2021
Team USA returned to red on Sunday -- not quite Tiger Woods' signature look, but one that proved successful regardless.
Day 1
Day 2
Day 3
2023
Stripes were the watchword in the most recent tournament, with Day 1 being a bit more traditional, in contrast with Saturday and Sunday's bolder looks.