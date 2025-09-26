Bryson DeChambeau says he'd love to directly go up against Rory McIlroy this week at the Ryder Cup. (0:42)

DeChambeau admits he would 'love' to face McIlroy (0:42)

Open Extended Reactions

Team USA is looking to bring a Ryder Cup championship back to the States.

Fortunately, the roster is stacked, with Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau ready to don the red, white and blue. But they'll have their work cut out for them, with Team Europe fielding Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Højgaard and Tyrrell Hatton. It's bound to be a dramatic couple of days on the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

Here are the first four matches for the Day 1 foursomes (alternate shot), which will start at 7:10 a.m. The afternoon will feature four four-ball (better ball) matches.

7:10: Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas vs. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton

7:26: Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley vs. Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick

7:42: Collin Morikawa and Harris English vs. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood

7:58: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs. Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland

Here are some of the best moments from Day 1 on Friday.

Great start for U.S.

Just like we drew it up. #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/yk1OQFhJ5X — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 26, 2025

Bryson leading off

Washington crossing the Delaware 🤝 Bryson Driving the 1st Green. #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/PUDOzBmaau — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 26, 2025

Bethpage is buzzing

Tired: buzzing the tower



WIRED: BUZZING BETHPAGE #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/z99HK54QMk — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 26, 2025

Arriving at Bethpage Black