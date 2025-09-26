Team USA is looking to bring a Ryder Cup championship back to the States.
Fortunately, the roster is stacked, with Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau ready to don the red, white and blue. But they'll have their work cut out for them, with Team Europe fielding Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Højgaard and Tyrrell Hatton. It's bound to be a dramatic couple of days on the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.
Here are the first four matches for the Day 1 foursomes (alternate shot), which will start at 7:10 a.m. The afternoon will feature four four-ball (better ball) matches.
7:10: Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas vs. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton
7:26: Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley vs. Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick
7:42: Collin Morikawa and Harris English vs. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood
7:58: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs. Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland
Here are some of the best moments from Day 1 on Friday.
Great start for U.S.
Just like we drew it up. #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/yk1OQFhJ5X— Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 26, 2025
Bryson leading off
Washington crossing the Delaware 🤝 Bryson Driving the 1st Green. #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/PUDOzBmaau— Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 26, 2025
Bethpage is buzzing
Tired: buzzing the tower— Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 26, 2025
WIRED: BUZZING BETHPAGE #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/z99HK54QMk
Arriving at Bethpage Black
Friday arrivals 🇺🇸🇪🇺— Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 26, 2025
The 45th Ryder Cup is here!#RyderCup | @BMW pic.twitter.com/aZ2Nzp4Nb5