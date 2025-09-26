        <
          Ryder Cup 2025: Sights and sounds from the first round

          play
          DeChambeau admits he would 'love' to face McIlroy (0:42)

          Bryson DeChambeau says he'd love to directly go up against Rory McIlroy this week at the Ryder Cup. (0:42)

          • ESPN staffSep 26, 2025, 10:58 AM

          Team USA is looking to bring a Ryder Cup championship back to the States.

          Fortunately, the roster is stacked, with Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau ready to don the red, white and blue. But they'll have their work cut out for them, with Team Europe fielding Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Højgaard and Tyrrell Hatton. It's bound to be a dramatic couple of days on the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

          Here are the first four matches for the Day 1 foursomes (alternate shot), which will start at 7:10 a.m. The afternoon will feature four four-ball (better ball) matches.

          7:10: Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas vs. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton

          7:26: Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley vs. Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick

          7:42: Collin Morikawa and Harris English vs. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood

          7:58: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs. Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland

          Here are some of the best moments from Day 1 on Friday.

          Great start for U.S.

          Bryson leading off

          Bethpage is buzzing

          Arriving at Bethpage Black