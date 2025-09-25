Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald says his team is fueled by something money can't buy. (0:27)

Team Europe captain Luke Donald said Thursday he wasn't taking a swipe at the United States squad when he said the Ryder Cup "is not about prize money or world ranking points. It's about pride."

This year, U.S. players are getting $300,000 each to donate to charity along with a $200,000 stipend, which they've said they'll also donate. Donald's players aren't getting anything.

"It wasn't directed at the U.S.," Donald said. "My speech was directed at my players. I wrote that speech six months ago. We have been very consistent where we stand and what we play for. We're not concerned about what the U.S. are doing."

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley also clarified remarks he made Wednesday, his about a Ryder Cup that happened more than 25 years ago.

Bradley said Thursday he made an "honest mistake" when he said European stalwart Justin Rose's name when he meant Justin Leonard, the American who sank the winning putt in 1999.

The blunder came as Bradley was telling a story about how, as a young golf fan, he was near the 17th green in Brookline, Massachusetts, when Leonard made the 45 footer. Except, he slipped and said Rose had made it.

"Somebody yelled out Justin Rose right before I read it and said it," Bradley said. "I didn't even know until I was done."

