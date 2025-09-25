Open Extended Reactions

The Americans won back one cup this week in New York.

Asterisk Talley and Anna Fang each went unbeaten, and the Americans won big in the singles session at Nassau Country Club for a 17 1/2 to 12 1/2 victory over Europe at the Junior Ryder Cup on Thursday.

Members of the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team celebrate their win over Europe on Thursday. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The event features foursomes, mixed foursomes, mixed fourballs and singles. It was carried over three days because of rain.

Europe won in 2023 when the Ryder Cup was in Italy. The U.S. victory extended its lead in the series to 8-4-1.

"We were down first thing this morning for a long time, and these kids just fought so hard and they got the job done," said U.S. captain Suzy Whaley, a former PGA of America president. "They saw a sea of blue on the leaderboard and knew exactly where they stood. They showed grit, perseverance and did not give up."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.