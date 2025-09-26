Ryder Cup: Europe march into 3-1 lead over U.S. after stunning start at Bethpage Black

Open Extended Reactions

Europe drew first blood as they opened up a 3-1 lead after a stunning performance on the opening morning of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

The defending champions shut out the noise of a raucous and partisan New York crowd to put the United States on the back foot.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton led the way as they came from behind to beat Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas in the first foursomes match 4&3.

The heavyweight 'Fleetwood Mac' pairing of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood then saw off Collin Morikawa and Harris English in convincing fashion 5&4.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Åberg were similarly impressive as they claimed a shock 5&4 win over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

The only blot on the European scorecard was the two down defeat suffered by Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in the fourth match.

Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy dazzled as Europe's headline pairing. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Nevertheless, it was still a fine start for Luke Donald's side as they began their quest for a first away win since 2012.

It was the first time the continental team had won the opening session of a Ryder Cup on American soil since 2004.

Results: Friday foursomes Europe raced into an early lead on the opening morning at Bethpage Black, with the hosts' only point coming in the final match. Session: Europe 3-1 USA Rahm/Hatton (EUR) def. DeChambeau/Thomas 4&3 Åberg/Fitzpatrick (EUR) def. Scheffler/Henley 5&3 McIlroy/Fleetwood (EUR) def. Morikawa/English 5&4 Schauffele/Cantlay (USA) def. MacIntyre/Hovland 2UP

Their superb performance certainly quietened the home crowd after much had been made of the hostile reception the visitors were likely to encounter.

There were even rumblings of discontent as it became increasingly likely Europe would register first on the scoreboard.

The match had begun in fiery enough atmosphere with the crowd, whipped up prior to the start by US captain Keegan Bradley, in good voice in the 5,000-capacity grandstand at the first tee.

Rahm, addressing the ball amid the cacophony, hit a wayward first shot while DeChambeau, treated to relative silence, smashed a superb straight drive.

That enabled the American pair to win that first hole but the Europeans settled as the crowd began to disperse around the course.

Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick secured an upset win over Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley Michael Reaves/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images

Rahm and Hatton struggled early on but halved the next five holes and then had a close call after the Spaniard drove into the trees on the seventh.

Hatton came close to disturbing the ball as he stepped on a branch but no penalty was called and he hit a brilliant approach to allow Rahm to level the match. They then won the eighth to take the lead and did not look back.

Fleetwood's brilliant iron play carried him and McIlroy to a convincing victory. They were five up after eight and lost only one hole all morning.

Scheffler and Henley also had no answer to the accuracy of Fitzpatrick and the Yorkshireman and Åberg were rarely troubled.

- Ryder Cup 2025: Best moments from Day 1

- Insider's hole-by-hole guide to Bethpage Black

- Ryder Cup leaderboard

That left Schauffele and Cantlay to provide the only bright spark for the US but even they, having led by three after 11, needed to dig deep after being pegged back to level with three to play.

It left Bradley with much to ponder ahead of the afternoon fourballs matches.

"We just had the President fly over on Air Force One, so I have a feeling things are going to turn," he told a TV reporter.

President Donald Trump arrived at Bethpage before the afternoon session. Security at the course had been tightened considerably ahead of his visit.