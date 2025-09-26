As the 2025 Ryder Cup gets underway at Bethpage Black in New York, check out how the format works for the famous three-day event. (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

Europe will take a 5.5-2.5 lead over the United States into day two of the Ryder Cup after Luke Donald's side had the better of the afternoon fourballs at Beth Page.

Taking a 3-1 scoreline into the second half of day one, Europe secured 2.5 of the four points on offer in the second session.

After falling behind on Friday morning, the U.S. struck first in the afternoon fourballs.

Ryder Cup rookie Cameron Young teamed up with Justin Thomas to dispatch Europe's pairing of Ludvig Åberg and Rasmus Højgaard by a margin of 6&5.

Justin Rose celebrates after teammate Tommy Fleetwood defeated Bryson DeChambeau and Ben Griffin. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Young sealed the victory with a stunning approach to the par five 13th, handing the the hole and with it the first point of the afternoon to the home team.

Shortly after, Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka hit back for Europe, seeing off Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun 3&2.

It brought to an end a difficult Friday for Scheffler, the world number one, as he racked up his second defeat of the day.

In the second match of the afternoon, the all-English pairing of Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood were taken to the 18th hole by Ben Griffin and Bryson DeChambeau but ultimately prevailed 1up.

The final match of the day, between Sam Burns-Patrick Cantlay and Shane Lowry-Rory McIlroy, was halved.