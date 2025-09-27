The home fans just love this winning birdie from Bryson DeChambeau at Hole 5. (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

Team USA is in a rough spot after the first day of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Team Europe took three of four matches in the foursomes, with only Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele earning a point. The afternoon session wasn't much better, with Europe winning two matches, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young pulling out a win, and Cantlay and Sam Burns grinding out a tie.

Can Team USA right the ship on Day 2?

Here are some of the best moments from Saturday.

Early arrivals