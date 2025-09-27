Open Extended Reactions

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Rory McIlroy told fans to "Shut the f--- up!" after they were yelling during his pre-shot routine in the morning foursomes session of the Ryder Cup on Saturday.

Sitting 2 up during his and Tommy Fleetwood's match against Collin Morikawa and Harris English, McIlroy was in the right rough near the gallery about to hit his approach shot when he backed off and shouted the remark at the crowd.

McIlroy went through his routine again and hit the shot to a few feet, where Fleetwood's birdie putt closed out the 3-and-2 win for the Europeans.

"I don't mind them having a go at us. Like, that's to be expected. I mean, that's what an away Ryder Cup is," McIlroy said. "Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that's the tough thing."

On Friday, McIlroy was the subject of much heckling from the Bethpage Black crowd, especially in the afternoon session. Multiple times throughout the fourball match, U.S. team member Sam Burns had to raise his hand to quiet the crowd before McIlroy hit a shot.

"In between shots, say whatever you want to me," McIlroy said. "But just let us -- you gave the us the respect to let us hit shots, and give us the same chance that the Americans have, I guess."

On the first tee both mornings, the crowd has started "F--- you, Rory" chants. When he was announced on the first tee Saturday, McIlroy blew kisses to the crowd as it booed him.

In three matches so far, McIlroy has won two and halved another. Both wins have come along with Fleetwood in foursomes.

"We have to keep the foot down," McIlroy said.