MIAMI -- The New York Mets placed Brett Baty on the injured list with a strained right oblique on Saturday ahead of their crucial game against the Miami Marlins, ending the infielder's regular season and potentially keeping him out for the postseason should the club qualify.

Baty suffered the injury on a swing during the first inning of the Mets' loss on Friday night. He took the field for the bottom of the inning but was later pulled.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Baty, who tested the oblique pregame and couldn't swing without pain surfacing, will undergo an MRI by the end of the weekend. The results will determine the extent of Baty's injury and whether a return in October is possible.

Baty, 25, emerged from the Mets' group of young infielders to become an everyday player over the course of the summer. Splitting time between third base and second base, Baty batted .254 with 18 home runs and a .748 OPS in 130 games after a slow start at the plate.

"We're looking at a guy that pretty much established himself in the everyday lineup -- whether it was at third base, second base," Baty said. "And then what he was able to provide for us offensively, defensively. It's a big blow. But we got other guys that are going to get opportunities and they're going to have to step up."

The Mets recalled first baseman/outfielder Jared Young to replace Baty on the active roster. Ronny Mauricio was given the start at third base against Miami. A former heralded prospect, Mauricio's playing time shrunk down the stretch as the Mets unexpectedly found themselves in a fight for a playoff spot after having the best record in the majors as late as June 12. Saturday will be Mauricio's first start since Aug. 24.

"Not easy, not easy," Mendoza said. "But you gotta give him credit. He's stayed ready and now here we are, asking him to go out there and help win baseball games here at the end."

The Mets entered Saturday needing to break a tie with the Cincinnati Reds over the next two days to clinch the National League's third wild card spot. New York and Cincinnati began Saturday with identical 82-78 records, but the Reds hold the tiebreaker having won the season series between the clubs.