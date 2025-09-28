Open Extended Reactions

A master of ceremonies has stepped down from her role at the Ryder Cup after joining the Bethpage Black crowd in directing expletive-laced chants toward Rory McIlroy.

In a statement released Sunday morning, the PGA of America announced that American comedian and actress Heather McMahan will not return to emcee at the first tee at Bethpage Black.

"Heather McMahan has extended an apology to Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup," said the PGA of America, which runs the event.

Video footage taken Saturday morning appeared to show McMahan riling up fans at the first tee by shouting, "F--- you, Rory," into the microphone.

European golfers, who have dominated the first two days of the competition, were heckled repeatedly by the rowdy Bethpage Black crowd Saturday -- and McIlroy caught the brunt of the abuse.

During morning foursome play, McIlroy told spectators to "shut the f--- up," after being yelled at while lining up to hit a shot. The reigning Masters champion also had to back off his ball multiple times on the fourth green during afternoon four-ball play because of yelling fans.

"I don't mind them having a go at us," McIlroy said after his morning match. "Like, that's to be expected. I mean, that's what an away Ryder Cup is. Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that's the tough thing."

Fans heckled McIlroy over his previous major losses at Pinehurst, shouted that his Masters win this year was "a fluke" and took shots at his personal life and marriage.

"Look, when you play an away Ryder Cup, it's really, really challenging," McIlroy said. "It's not for me to say. People can be their own judge on if they [took] it too far or not."

By the ninth hole Saturday afternoon, nearly 20 New York State Police troopers lined the ropes as the players teed off. Some Bethpage State Park Police officers on bikes monitored the galleries.

New York State police spokesman Beau Duffy said two fans were ejected. The PGA of America said it added security to the McIlroy match and the other three. It also posted a message on the large videoboards on "Spectator Etiquette."

McIlroy and the Europeans enter Sunday with a seven-point lead, the largest in the history of the Ryder Cup's modern format.

ESPN's Paolo Uggetti and The Associated Press contributed to this report.