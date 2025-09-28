Open Extended Reactions

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Norway's Viktor Hovland withdrew from his Sunday's singles match in the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black with a neck injury, meaning the teams will split the point from one of the 12 singles matches.

Hovland, who withdrew from his four-ball match Saturday, had an MRI at a New York hospital Saturday night. He woke up Sunday unable to move his neck.

The Ryder Cup said Hovland tried to warm up at Bethpage Black on Sunday but had limited movement.

"There is nothing more I would like to do than be out there representing Team Europe and trying to help them win the Ryder Cup today," Hovland said in a statement. "Not being able to do so is pretty heartbreaking. I will be backing my team as hard as I can and rooting them on."

The substitution rule in the captains' agreement requires each team captain to submit the name of one player in a sealed envelope who wouldn't play in the case of an injury to a golfer on the opposing team.

U.S. team captain Keegan Bradley submitted Harris English, who will now sit out Sunday singles. He was scheduled to play Hovland in the anchor match at 2:03 p.m. ET.

Europe now has a 12-5 lead going into Sunday singles.

Hovland, who said he has been dealing with neck pain for the past couple of months, started experiencing pain during his Saturday morning foursomes (alternate-shot) match. He received medication and physical therapy on the course, but the pain didn't go away.

"An MRI was arranged following liaison between Team Europe and PGA of America on-site medical team, which confirmed a flare up of a previous injury -- a disk bulge in his neck by a medical imaging specialist," Dr. Andrew Murray, Ryder Cup Europe's chief medical officer, said in a statement. "This morning, Viktor received ongoing treatment but unfortunately he is not able to rotate or flex his neck to one side making playing the singles impossible."

Hovland, the No. 12-ranked golfer in the world, was scheduled to play with Matt Fitzpatrick in a four-ball match against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay on Saturday. Shortly before his tee time, Hovland was replaced by Tyrrell Hatton. Fitzpatrick and Hatton won the match 1 up.

Europe needs to win only two of the 11 available points to secure the Ryder Cup after winning 16.5-11.5 in Rome two years ago.