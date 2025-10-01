Chris "Mad Dog" Russo is furious with the American fans at the Ryder Cup and with Keegan Bradley for pairing Collin Morikawa with Harris English twice in a row. (0:56)

Open Extended Reactions

The end of the Ryder Cup on Sunday hasn't quieted any talk between the sides.

On Wednesday, European star Matt Fitzpatrick fired back at PGA of America president Don Rea, calling his comparison of the crowds at Bethpage Black and Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, which hosted the 2023 event outside Rome, "pretty offensive to European fans."

Rea was asked Sunday by the BBC about the abuse fans on Long Island had been giving to Rory McIlroy, the Irish star who was the target of taunts and harassment throughout the Ryder Cup, leading to increased security around him during play.

"It happened when we were in Rome on the other side and Rory understands ... things like that are going to happen and I don't know what was said. But all I know is golf is the engine of good," Rea said.

Fitzpatrick called that comparison between fans at the sites -- similar to one U.S. captain Keegan Bradley made this past weekend -- off base.

"What the PGA of America guy said about it being the same in Rome -- he clearly wasn't there," Fitzpatrick told reporters Wednesday ahead of play at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland. "Either he wasn't there or he was listening to something else, because it was never like that. It's always been playful, just banter.

"The interview with the PGA guy saying it was the same in Rome. That's pretty offensive to European fans."

Fitzpatrick also said he felt Rea was insincere during Sunday's Ryder Cup trophy presentation after Europe held off a furious U.S. rally to secure a 15-13 win.

"I don't want to speak for everyone, but we felt a bit of bitterness during the trophy presentation and handshake," he said.

"Me and Rosie [Justin Rose] looked at each other thinking the congratulations didn't feel very heartfelt. He said we only retained it, but actually we won it."