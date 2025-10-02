Open Extended Reactions

OWASSO, Okla. -- Davis Chatfield made an albatross on the par-5 15th and closed with a 30-foot birdie putt for a 12-under 59 in the Compliance Solutions Championship on Thursday, the third player this year with a sub-60 round on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Chatfield, 26, played the final five holes at The Patriot Golf Club in 6-under par.

Myles Creighton and Adrien Dumont de Chassart each shot 59 in the Wichita Open earlier this year.

It was eighth round of 59 across golf this year. Jake Knapp shot 59 at the Cognizant Classic on the PGA Tour and Sebastián Muñoz shot 59 at LIV Golf Indianapolis. There also were three rounds of 59 on the PGA Tour Americas by Philip Barbaree Jr., Brett White and A.J. Ewart.

It is the 16th time that a score of 59 or better has been achieved on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Chatfield had a two-shot lead over Zecheng Dou, who had a 61.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.