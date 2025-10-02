Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Europe captain Luke Donald reflect on clinching the Ryder Cup on U.S. soil for the first time since 2012. (2:47)

PGA of America chief executive Derek Sprague has said he plans to issue an apology to Rory McIlroy and wife Erica over fan behaviour and abuse they suffered at the Ryder Cup.

McIlroy was subjected to constant abuse and heckling at Bethpage Black, eventually snapping back at a fan, telling them to "shut the f--- up", before Team Europe went on to retain the Ryder Cup.

Some of the abuse involved his wife and family.

Rory McIlroy was the target of constant abuse by fans at Bethpage. Brendan Mcdermid-Reuters via Imagn Images

Sprague has said he has not been in touch yet, but plans to apologise to McIlroy.

"I haven't spoken to Rory or Erica [McIlroy] but I do plan on sending them an email with my heartfelt apologies because of what occurred," Sprague told the Golf Channel on Tuesday.

"It's unfortunate that people crossed the line last week. There's no place for that at the Ryder Cup, no place for it in the game of golf and we are not happy with what happened last week."

McIlroy has since said the level of abuse he and some teammates were subjected to should never be accepted on golf.