PGA of America president Don Rea Jr., who initially compared vitriolic comments at the Ryder Cup to what could be heard at a youth soccer game, apologized Thursday in an email to the 30,000-plus golf professionals he was elected to serve.

Europe built a record lead after two days and held on for a 15-13 victory -- its sixth in the past eight Ryder Cups -- but the event was marred by a gallery that made it personal and profane.

"Let me begin with what we must own. While the competition was spirited -- especially with the U.S. team's rally on Sunday afternoon -- some fan behavior clearly crossed the line," read Rea's letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press, to PGA of America members. "It was disrespectful, inappropriate, and not representative of who we are as the PGA of America or as PGA of America golf professionals. We condemn that behavior unequivocally.

"What makes our sport great is that we own our bogeys. We certainly own this one. Our CEO Derek Sprague has apologized on our behalf to Erica and Rory McIlroy and to everyone with Ryder Cup Europe. I would also like to personally apologize to them and all of you for not representing our association in the best light with some of my comments in the media during the event.

"While it wasn't my intention, some of my comments were seen in a negative light which reflects poorly on not only myself but also on the PGA of America and for that I truly apologize."

He ended the email, "God Bless and as always Go U.S.A!"

The PGA of America has been reeling from its lack of response to the unruly behavior, which began at Bethpage Black as early as Friday morning when a small section of fans chanted, "F--- you, Rory," upon seeing McIlroy's image on a video screen from the practice range.

It only got worse, with vulgar language directed at European players, video of a beer being slapped out of someone's hand toward McIlroy's wife, and a comedian hired to lead cheers on the first tee getting involved in the expletive-laden chant toward McIlroy.

"You've got 50,000 people here that are really excited, and heck, you could go to a youth soccer game and get some people who say the wrong things," Rea said in a BBC interview Sunday morning.

He also said the behavior was distracting American players because they had to spend energy helping to control the crowd.

The abuse was so severe that McIlroy began pushing back, telling one spectator to "shut the f--- up" during a foursomes match Saturday morning. McIlroy and Shane Lowry each gave it back to the gallery during their fourballs victory that afternoon.

"I haven't heard some of that. I'm sure it happened," Rea said during his BBC interview when asked about the abuse hurled toward McIlroy. "It happens when we're over in Rome on the other side, and Rory understands. Things like that are going to happen."

Said Matt Fitzpatrick of Rea's Rome reference: "It's pretty offensive to European fans the fact that he said that, really."

Lowry said the level of abuse directed at McIlroy's wife was "astonishing."

Derek Sprague, the CEO at the PGA of America, went on Golf Channel on Tuesday and said spectators crossed the line and that he planned to apologize personally to McIlroy and his wife, who formerly worked at the PGA.

"Rory might have been a target because of how good he is, but the entire European team should not have been subjected to that," Sprague said on Golf Channel. "I feel badly and I plan on apologizing to them."

Rea also took heat for an awkward trophy presentation Sunday in which he mentioned Europe had retained the cup, instead of winning it.

"I'm personally taking some criticism right now and that comes with the role and just like when I was an umpire I expect it," Rea posted on his Linkedin page Tuesday. "However to the students and PGA members that follow me, know this, I am not bothered."

The PGA of America announced in 2013 that it would bring the Ryder Cup to Bethpage Black, the proud, public golf course on Long Island that had a reputation for its raw comments directed at players.

Ted Bishop, who was the PGA president at the time, was forced out of his position in 2014 after a social media post in which he angrily referred to Ian Poulter as a "lil girl."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.