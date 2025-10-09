Open Extended Reactions

SHANGHAI -- Arpichaya Yubol shot a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA's Shanghai tournament.

The Thai player, whose career-best round is a 61, had four birdies on each of the front and back nines at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

Minjee Lee, who won the Women's PGA Championship in June for her third major title, was in a group of five a stroke behind. Jenny Shin, Jenny Bae, Jeeno Thitikul and Ina Yoon also shot 65s.