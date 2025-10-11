Open Extended Reactions

SHANGHAI -- Minami Katsu followed up her course-record 61 with a 4-under 68 on Saturday to hold a two-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final round of the LPGA Shanghai tournament.

On Friday, Katsu holed a long putt on the 18th to finish with an 11-under 61. After 54 holes Saturday, Katsu had a 17-under total of 199 on the Qizhong Garden Golf Club course.

Minjee Lee, who won her third major title at the Women's PGA Championship in June, shot 65 on Saturday, including a birdie on her last hole, and was in a tie for second with world No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, who had a 66.

Lee began her round with a bogey and three pars.

"I had a little bit of a slow start, so it's nice to reel off some birdies in the middle there and end up with a nice score to be contending for tomorrow," Lee said.

The Shanghai event is the first of five tournaments in Asia. There are two weeks in South Korea, including the International Crown team event, and other tournaments in Malaysia and Japan.