MADRID -- Marco Penge is in position to win the Spanish Open after the Englishman reeled off eight birdies Saturday, while home favorite Jon Rahm saw his hopes of landing a record fourth title all but disappear.

Penge went to 16 under for the tournament after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round. The overnight leader started the day with a third-hole bogey but then went on a red-hot run, going under par on eight out of 10 holes to distance himself from the pack.

"Whatever the outcome is, it's going to be a great experience, great memories for me," Penge said. "Tomorrow doesn't define anything. It's just another day, an 18-hole round of golf."

Playing partner Joel Girrbach of Switzerland is his nearest challenger, four shots back. Daniel Brown and Patrick Reed are five back, followed by Tom McKibbin, who is six behind.

Rahm will need a massive turnaround Sunday after a 71 that included a double bogey. He is 12 shots back and tied for 28th. The Ryder Cup winner is trying to surpass Seve Ballesteros as the tournament's most successful golfer since the creation of the European tour in 1972.

The 27-year-old Penge broke his wedge when he got stuck behind a tree on the second hole.

"I knew it was going to break," he said. "I kind of picked a club I didn't think I was going to need the rest of the way, just made sure not to hit my hand on the tree."

Penge began the day with a one-shot lead. He will now bid for his third tour win after also prevailing this year at the Danish Golf Championship and the Hainan Classic.