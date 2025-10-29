Open Extended Reactions

Tiger Woods hasn't said when or if he'll play competitive golf again as he recovers from his second back surgery in the past 13 months.

But if it comes on the PGA Tour Champions, the 50-and-over circuit will be ready.

Woods turns 50 on Dec. 30, and PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady told Golf Channel this week that preparations already are underway in case he opts to play on the senior circuit.

"Yes, we're ready. We're well prepared," Brady said. "We've done some whiteboarding over the past year in preparation for Tiger turning 50. And if and when he plays, our tournaments are prepared.

"It is going to be more. Security, buses, portalets, concession stands -- all of that is taken into account when we plan for that."

Whether Woods plays at all, however, is one of the sport's biggest questions.

He has had seven back surgeries since April 2014, the most recent coming earlier this month, when he had a disk in his lower back that had caused pain and mobility issues replaced. He didn't mention at the time how long it would keep him out of golf.

He also has dealt with major lower-body injuries, shattering his right leg and ankle in a car crash in February 2021 and rupturing his left Achilles tendon earlier this year.

"To be honest with you, given the last surgery, I just hope Tiger gets back on his feet and is able to play golf again," Brady told Golf Channel.

Woods hasn't played in an event since a playoff loss in the PNC Championship last year.

Benefits of the PGA Tour Champions include that most events are 54 holes and that players are allowed to use carts.