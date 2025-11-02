Open Extended Reactions

HONG KONG -- Tom McKibbin earned his first trip to the Masters by pulling away for a 7-under 63 to cap off a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Hong Kong Open. His second win also gets the 22-year-old from Northern Ireland in the Open Championship.

Getting to Augusta National became a challenge when McKibbin signed with Saudi-funded LIV Golf in 2024. But the Masters changed its criteria this year, designating six national opens where the winner earns an invitation.

McKibbin, who opened with a 60, took a two-shot lead into the final round.

Tom McKibbin clinched a spot in next year's Masters thanks to Augusta National's new criteria, designating six national opens where the winner earns an invitation. Anthony Kwan/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

McKibbin was still two shots clear of Peter Uihlein when he birdied four of five holes to start the back nine and wound up with a seven-shot victory, the second of his career.

He finished on 27-under 253. Uihlein's hopes ended with a quadruple-bogey 8 on the 14th hole. The American closed with a 68.

The Hong Kong Open featured 29 full-time LIV Golf players, for a majority of them a rare chance at getting in the Masters and the British Open next year at Royal Birkdale. Only two LIV players in the field were former Masters champions who have lifetime exemptions.