Open Extended Reactions

LIV Golf, which marketed itself as a faster-paced alternative to the PGA Tour with 54-hole tournaments, shotgun starts and team competition, is shifting to 72-hole events starting in 2026, the league announced Tuesday.

Shotgun starts and individual and team competitions being played simultaneously will remain a part of the LIV Golf League, but its tournaments will be one round longer and will generally start on Thursday moving forward.

"The most successful leagues around the world -- IPL, EPL, NBA, MLB, NFL -- continue to innovate and evolve their product, and as an emerging league, we are no different," LIV Golf League CEO Scott O'Neil said in a statement. "LIV Golf will always have an eye towards progress that acts in the best interest of LIV Golf and in the best interest of the sport."

The league, which is being financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, is seeking inclusion in the Official World Golf Ranking to help its golfers obtain pathways to major championships. The OWGR denied its application in October 2023 in its first season of competition.

OWGR officials said the application was rejected in part because the league is a closed shop, and individual results might be compromised by the team competition. All golfers' scores count in team standings now.

LIV Golf reapplied for OWGR recognition in July.

"Everyone wants to see the best players in the world competing against each other, especially in the majors, and for the good of the game, we need a path forward," Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau said in a statement.

"By moving to 72 holes, LIV Golf is taking a proactive step to align with the historic format recognized globally. This is a fantastic evolution of the LIV Golf product, showing how our League listens and adapts to create the best possible experience."

LIV Golf opens its 2026 season on Feb. 4-7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.