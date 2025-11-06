Open Extended Reactions

OTSU, Japan -- Japanese golfers Nasa Hataoka and Miyu Yamashita each shot 7-under 65 on Thursday to stand atop the leaderboard after the first round of the LPGA's Toto Japan Classic.

Hataoka is looking for her seventh title on the LPGA Tour, and Yamashita is after her third.

Shin Ji-yai of South Korea was a stroke off the lead, and three more Japanese golfers -- Chisato Iwai, Akie Iwai and Minami Katsu -- were just two shots behind at the Seta Golf Club in western Japan.

Chisato Iwai and Akie Iwai are twin sisters.

In a tight field, eight other golfers were just three off the pace. This included Minjee Lee of Australia. Lee won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship earlier this year, her third major title.

Defending champion Rio Takeda shot a 1-over 73 and was eight strokes back.