LOS CABOS, Mexico -- Nick Dunlap turned a tough lie into a chip-in eagle on his final hole Thursday to tie the course record with an 11-under 61, only for Sami Valimaki to join him about 30 minutes later on a day of low scoring in the World Wide Technology Championship.

Both were desperate for some good results, particularly Valimaki. While the 27-year-old from Finland made a late push to secure his European tour card with a runner-up finish in Switzerland, he came to El Cardonal at Diamante at No. 103 in the FedEx Cup.

Only the top 100 keep full status for 2026, and only three tournaments are left.

"It's not the best pressure, but it's how it is," Valimaki said. "At least I made my card back in Europe so at least I have something over there, so I feel like that gives you a little extra freedom. Of course, you want to play here. Just have to play good these last three."

He played bogey-free on a picturesque day along the Pacific with no wind, allowing players to take aim, and it showed in the scores. Valimaki played bogey-free for his 61, a course record first set by Carson Young in the second round last year.

Dunlap is well outside the top 100 but still has full status from his two wins last year, the first when he was still in school at Alabama that led to him turning pro. He played his final six holes in 6-under par, including the chip-in eagle on the par-5 closing hole.

"Golf's been very hard recently and today was the opposite of that," Dunlap said. "I think I hit every fairway. The fairways are pretty forgiving out here for the most part. Gave myself a ton of good iron and wedge opportunities and rolled it really, really nice."

They had a three-shot lead over a group of five players that included Vince Whaley, who continued his steady fall, having started right at No. 100 and improved to No. 89 -- some breathing room, but still not enough with tournaments left in Bermuda and the Georgia coast.

Also at 64 was Kris Ventura, who was born in Mexico until moving to his mother's homeland of Norway when he was 12.

"I'm 50% Mexican, so half my life has been over here almost," Ventura said. "This is where I started my career -- I started very young when I was 3 representing Mexico ... and then we moved to Norway."

Ventura is also aware of recent tournament history -- fellow Oklahoma State alumni Austin Eckroat and Viktor Hovland are past champions.

"Yeah, I've seen their pictures up at dining as past winners and I think that would be cool if I can give it a shot," Ventura said.

The group at 65 included Ryder Cup rookie Ben Griffin, former British Open champion Francesco Molinari and Matt Kuchar, the 47-year-old trying to keep a full card for another year.

Johnny Keefer, the player of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour who received a sponsor's exemption, opened with a 66. Keefer is No. 53 in the world ranking and is hopeful of finishing the year inside the top 50 to secure a spot in the Masters.

U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun, in his first tournament since the Ryder Cup, was at 67.

More than three-quarters of the 120-man field broke par -- 20 players were at 66 or better -- at the Tiger Woods-designed resort course at the southern tip of the peninsula, with its forgiving fairways. The best defense is the wind off the ocean, and it was missing Thursday.