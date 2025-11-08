Open Extended Reactions

LOS CABOS, Mexico -- Matti Schmid rolled in a 30-foot eagle putt with about 6 feet of break during a six-hole stretch he played in 6-under par that carried the German to a 9-under 63 and a one-shot lead Friday in the World Wide Technology Championship.

Nick Dunlap, who tied the course record of 61 in the opening round, was keeping pace and pulled one shot ahead of Schmid until a tee shot out of play on his 16th hole, the par-4 seventh, that led to double bogey. He closed with two pars for a 67 and was one shot behind.

Sami Välimäki of Finland, who also shot a 61 in the first round, birdied three of his last five holes for a 67 to join Dunlap a shot behind at El Cardonal at Diamante.

Only three tournaments, including this one on the southern tip of Baja California, remain this season. The top 100 in the FedEx Cup -- down from 125 in previous years -- retain full PGA Tour cards for next season.

That's not an issue for Schmid, who came into this week at No. 70. His hopes are to finish in the top 60 and earn a spot in two $20 million signature events to start next year.

"We all know how big those are and the added points you can earn in those, and also I want to play the best courses against the best players," Schmid said. "Obviously, that was the goal for the fall season. You need to have a really good week, and hopefully this is mine."

Schmid, a 27-year-old German who played his college golf at Louisville, at least put himself in good position going into the weekend.

He started on No. 10 and that bending eagle putt on the par-5 18th allowed him to go out in 29. He only made two birdies on the front nine, both of them on par 5s for his 63.

He was at 17-under 127.

Dunlap is well outside the top 100 but is exempt in 2026 from his two victories last year, including The American Express as an amateur when he was still at Alabama. He followed that 61 with three straight birdies and went out in 30.

But he missed a short birdie chance, and then hit his one wild drive that cost him two shots on the seventh.

"I just hit it right, my only bad swing off the tee all week," Dunlap said. "This place gives you a lot of room off the tee but if you do miss it, then you're going to pay the price for it."

Valimaki came into the week at No. 103, though he at least has a card for the European tour next year. He'd rather have access to bigger money and ranking points on the PGA Tour, so this is a big month for him.

Chad Ramey, at No. 123 in the FedEx Cup, had a 64 and was alone in fourth. He was followed by Victor Perez (No. 107) with another 65 to reach 14-under 130, tied with Ryder Cup rookie Ben Griffin, who also started 65-65.

The cut was set for 5-under 139, and Will Gordon made sure he was part of the weekend in spectacular fashion. He was outside the cut line after a triple bogey on the 13th when he answered with a birdie on the 14th and then holed out from the fairway on the 17th for eagle. He made it with two shots to spare after a 69.