Kai Trump geared up for her first LPGA Tour event this week by getting some words of wisdom from the president of the United States and a 15-time major champion.

Their advice: Have fun.

That's what Trump told reporters Tuesday, two days before she tees it up at The Annika at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. The 18-year-old said both her grandfather, President Donald Trump, and Tiger Woods reached out ahead of the event.

"[Tiger] told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens," she said.

Trump is the eldest child of Donald Trump Jr. Wildly popular on social media, the University of Miami commit received a sponsor's invite to the LPGA event hosted by Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam.

Trump said her grandfather advised her to stay calm this week: "Just don't get nervous. Try my best not to," she said.

President Trump is an avid golfer himself, and Kai said the two have shared plenty of time together on the course.

"He's pretty good," she said.

Asked if she has ever beaten him, Kai Trump declined to answer.

"I'll leave that up to you to decide," she said. "I don't know. We play a lot. We have a great time out there. We're always on the same team as well."

Kai Trump answers questions from the media ahead of her LPGA debut Thursday at The Annika. Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire

Trump added her grandfather won't be in attendance this week in Florida.

But plenty of other greats will be at the event, including defending champion Nelly Korda and WNBA star Caitlin Clark, who will take part in the pro-am Wednesday.

"All these players out here are amazing and they're all good at what they do, and it's just really cool to be inside the ropes with them and be on the range with them," she said. "I think I'm going to learn a lot from watching them play throughout week. It's been amazing so far."

Trump, currently 461st in the American Junior Golf Association rankings, will tee up alongside Olivia Cowan and Hinako Shibuno at 12:32 p.m. ET on Thursday.