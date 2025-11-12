A year later, Caitlin Clark is back for more.
The Indiana Fever star is competing in the LPGA's Annika pro-am for the second consecutive year at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham, Clark's Fever teammates, will serve as the two-time WNBA All-Star's guest caddies for the day.
This isn't Clark's first experience at the Annika. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year competed last year alongside Nelly Korda and played the back nine holes.
Clark tees off at 8:30 a.m. ET in an all-amateur trio alongside Jordan Jackson and Dan Towriss.
Here are the best moments from Clark at the event.
A jersey swap with NASCAR's Carson Hocevar
Caitlin Clark met up with NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar for a jersey exchange at @theANNIKAlpga driven by @GainbridgeSport Pro-Am 🏁 pic.twitter.com/fBrc5hecwW— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) November 12, 2025
Clark tees off
Now on the range:@WNBA and @IndianaFever superstar, @CaitlinClark22 ⛳️🔥 pic.twitter.com/QMUeDFbsOh— LPGA (@LPGA) November 12, 2025
Custom caddy bibs for Cunningham and Hull
Sophie Cunningham & Lexie Hull rockin' custom caddie bibs for the @theANNIKAlpga driven by @GainbridgeSport Pro-Am 🤩 pic.twitter.com/o5L9oRbtmM— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) November 12, 2025
Clark is on the scene
and we're off 🏌️♀️— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) November 12, 2025
Caitlin Clark tees off at @theANNIKAlpga driven by @GainbridgeSport Pro-Am. pic.twitter.com/ZZyNr3JHpX