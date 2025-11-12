Stephen A. Smith reacts to Caitlin Clark's comments regarding Napheesa Collier's callout of WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. (2:29)

A year later, Caitlin Clark is back for more.

The Indiana Fever star is competing in the LPGA's Annika pro-am for the second consecutive year at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham, Clark's Fever teammates, will serve as the two-time WNBA All-Star's guest caddies for the day.

This isn't Clark's first experience at the Annika. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year competed last year alongside Nelly Korda and played the back nine holes.

Clark tees off at 8:30 a.m. ET in an all-amateur trio alongside Jordan Jackson and Dan Towriss.

Here are the best moments from Clark at the event.

A jersey swap with NASCAR's Carson Hocevar

Caitlin Clark met up with NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar for a jersey exchange at @theANNIKAlpga driven by @GainbridgeSport Pro-Am 🏁 pic.twitter.com/fBrc5hecwW — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) November 12, 2025

Clark tees off

Custom caddy bibs for Cunningham and Hull

Sophie Cunningham & Lexie Hull rockin' custom caddie bibs for the @theANNIKAlpga driven by @GainbridgeSport Pro-Am 🤩 pic.twitter.com/o5L9oRbtmM — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) November 12, 2025

Clark is on the scene