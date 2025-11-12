        <
          Caitlin Clark's best moments from 2025 Annika Pro-Am

          Stephen A.: Caitlin Clark's comments are an indictment of WNBA commissioner (2:29)

          Stephen A. Smith reacts to Caitlin Clark's comments regarding Napheesa Collier's callout of WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. (2:29)

          • ESPN staffNov 12, 2025, 02:44 PM

          A year later, Caitlin Clark is back for more.

          The Indiana Fever star is competing in the LPGA's Annika pro-am for the second consecutive year at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

          Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham, Clark's Fever teammates, will serve as the two-time WNBA All-Star's guest caddies for the day.

          This isn't Clark's first experience at the Annika. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year competed last year alongside Nelly Korda and played the back nine holes.

          Clark tees off at 8:30 a.m. ET in an all-amateur trio alongside Jordan Jackson and Dan Towriss.

          Here are the best moments from Clark at the event.

          A jersey swap with NASCAR's Carson Hocevar

          Clark tees off

          Custom caddy bibs for Cunningham and Hull

          Clark is on the scene