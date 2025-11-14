Open Extended Reactions

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda -- Adam Hadwin held onto the lead Friday in the windy Butterfield Bermuda Championship in a late bid to retain full PGA Tour playing privileges, shooting a 5-under 66 at Port Royal to take a one-shot advantage into the weekend.

Hadwin is 147th in the FedEx Cup standings, with the top 100 next week after the RSM Classic keeping their tour cards for next year. The 38-year-old Canadian, a PGA Tour winner and two-time Presidents Cup player, missed the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time in his tour career.

Hadwin had an 11-under 131 total after opening with a 65 on Thursday.

"A little bit more scrambly than yesterday, didn't quite hit it as well," Hadwin said. "A little off early. ... Just a little off. Didn't quite have the same feel as I did yesterday, but scrambled really well. Short game, putting, made a bunch of putts today."

Chandler Phillips (64) and Braden Thornberry (65) were tied for second. Max McGreevy (64) and Noah Goodwin (67) were 9 under. Six players were unable to finish before dark.

McGreevy faced the toughest wind conditions, playing in late Thursday and early Friday.

"Being from Oklahoma and seeing a lot of wind in my life, I've seen fair shares of good and bad breaks type of thing," McGreevy said. "You've just got to kind of roll with it."

With wind gusting to 26 mph, Hadwin rebounded from a double bogey on the par-3 13th - his fourth hole of the day - with an eagle from the rough on the short par-4 sixth.

"I thought just push it up there and get within 50, 60 yards of the green and just kind of pitch back up to that pin," Hadwin said. "I thought as long as you keep it right of the bushes you've kind of got 50, 60 yards to work with. It came off perfectly, the pitch shot did. You're a little bit lucky to kind of make it, but I did exactly what I wanted to do.:

He's making his 299th PGA Tour start. He won the 2017 Valspar Championship for his lone PGA Tour title.

Tyler Watts, an 18-year-old high school senior from senior from Huntsville, Alabama, was tied for 35th at 2 under after a 69. The Tennessee-bound player tied for 53rd in the Procore Championship in his only other tour start. He got a spot in the field this week on a sponsor exemption as the top performer in the Men's Elite Amateur Cup.