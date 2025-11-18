The RSM Classic: How to watch the PGA tournament on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour heads back to Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, this week for its fall finale, the RSM Classic. A total of 10 2025 tour winners highlight the 156-player field, including World No. 13 Harris English (2025 Farmers Insurance Open champion) and World No. 32 Brian Harman (2025 Valero Texas Open champion), who are both Sea Island residents.

The field will compete for a share of a $7 million purse. It's also the last chance for players to earn or improve their status for next season, as the top 100 in the FedEx Cup points standings earn full exempt status. Maverick McNealy captured his first PGA Tour victory at the RSM Classic last year in what was his 142nd career start.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the RSM Classic?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch Thursday's and Friday's coverage in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday, Nov. 20

8 a.m.: First-round coverage begins with featured groups

Friday, Nov. 21

8 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins with featured groups

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Harris English

▪︎ Brian Harman

▪︎ Andrew Novak

▪︎ Michael Brennan

▪︎ Sam Stevens

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

