Adam Scott won't overthink a five-year title drought, admitting he'll still need a final-round "beauty" after putting himself in the frame for a third Australian PGA Championship.

The former world No.1 and Masters champion mixed eight birdies with three bogeys in a Saturday 66 to briefly share the lead, before finishing at 11 under to enter the clubhouse in a tie for ninth.

Min Woo Lee, Marc Leishman, Anthony Quayle, Spain's David Puig and Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia occupy a packed leaderboard and are all likely to finish level or ahead of Scott.

Scott has 32 wins worldwide but hasn't won a 72-hole event since claiming the Genesis Invitational in 2020.

At 45 he is adamant more will come and on Saturday displayed enough evidence to suggest a third Kirkwood Cup was within reach.

"It's hard to complain about 66," he said, before adding that he wasn't completely satisfied with his day.

"I'm going to have to have a really good round.

"A strong front nine to put myself in it and then maybe, if I can get my name up the top with seven or eight to go.

"But I'll have to close well too. I'm chasing. I can't stall out. It's too bunched, it's going to have to be a beauty tomorrow."

Scott was four under through nine holes before a two-hour rain delay, then returned with birdie-birdie at 12 and 13 to grab a share of lead at 12 under.

He bogeyed the next hole and then clawed one back on the 15th, before sending his wedge into the bunker on the par-three 17th and just missing his testing par putt.

"It's not like I'm out there thinking about winning ... it's ticking all the boxes and doing a better job of the things in the boxes," he said of his thought process.

"But I've put myself in a decent position."