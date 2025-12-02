2025 World Champions Cup: How to watch, format, rules, purse

Open Extended Reactions

This week, golf champions from around the world will compete in a three-team, stroke-play competition at the 2025 World Champions Cup. Team USA, Team Europe and Team International will vie for bragging rights after last year's event was postponed because of the impact of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton on the Florida coast. The inaugural World Champions Cup took place in 2023 at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.

Check out key facts about the 2025 World Champions Cup below:

How can I watch?

*All times Eastern

Thursday, Dec. 4

8:30 a.m. to noon, ESPN App

Noon to 4 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Dec. 5

8:30 a.m. to noon, ESPN App

Noon to 4 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, Dec. 7

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., ESPN App

1 p.m. to 5 p.m., ABC

Who is playing?

Team USA

Jim Furyk -- captain

Billy Andrade -- vice captain

Steve Flesch -- vice captain

Jason Caron

Stewart Cink

Jerry Kelly

Justin Leonard

Steve Stricker

Team Europe

Darren Clarke -- captain

Søren Kjeldsen -- vice captain

Jesper Parnevik -- vice captain

Thomas Bjørn

Alex Cejka

Miguel Angel Jiménez

Bernhard Langer

Colin Montgomerie

Team International

Mike Weir -- captain

Ricardo Gonzalez -- vice captain

Charlie Wi -- vice captain

Steven Alker

Ángel Cabrera

K.J. Choi

Mark Hensby

Y.E. Yang

What is the format?

Team USA, Team Europe and Team International will compete in singles play, Scottish Sixsome and Six Ball to determine the ultimate winning team.

How does scoring work?

Three points will be awarded every hole, with the team scoring the lowest receiving two points and the team scoring the second lowest receiving one. Teams that score the same on a hole receive the same points.

What is the purse?

Champions will win $100,000 per person, with second place winning $75,000 and third place winning $50,000.

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for scores, stats, schedules, rankings and more.