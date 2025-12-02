2025 World Champions Cup: How to watch, format, rules, purse

This week, golf champions from around the world will compete in a three-team, stroke-play competition at the 2025 World Champions Cup. Team USA, Team Europe and Team International will vie for bragging rights after last year's event was postponed because of the impact of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton on the Florida coast. The inaugural World Champions Cup took place in 2023 at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.
Check out key facts about the 2025 World Champions Cup below:
How can I watch?
*All times Eastern
Thursday, Dec. 4
8:30 a.m. to noon, ESPN App
Noon to 4 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Dec. 5
8:30 a.m. to noon, ESPN App
Noon to 4 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, Dec. 7
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., ESPN App
1 p.m. to 5 p.m., ABC
Who is playing?
Team USA
Jim Furyk -- captain
Billy Andrade -- vice captain
Steve Flesch -- vice captain
Jason Caron
Stewart Cink
Jerry Kelly
Justin Leonard
Steve Stricker
Team Europe
Darren Clarke -- captain
Søren Kjeldsen -- vice captain
Jesper Parnevik -- vice captain
Thomas Bjørn
Alex Cejka
Miguel Angel Jiménez
Bernhard Langer
Colin Montgomerie
Team International
Mike Weir -- captain
Ricardo Gonzalez -- vice captain
Charlie Wi -- vice captain
Steven Alker
Ángel Cabrera
K.J. Choi
Mark Hensby
Y.E. Yang
What is the format?
Team USA, Team Europe and Team International will compete in singles play, Scottish Sixsome and Six Ball to determine the ultimate winning team.
How does scoring work?
Three points will be awarded every hole, with the team scoring the lowest receiving two points and the team scoring the second lowest receiving one. Teams that score the same on a hole receive the same points.
What is the purse?
Champions will win $100,000 per person, with second place winning $75,000 and third place winning $50,000.
Check out the ESPN golf hub page for scores, stats, schedules, rankings and more.