          2025 World Champions Cup: How to watch, format, rules, purse

          Jim Furyk will captain Team USA at the 2025 World Champions Cup. Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire
          • ESPN
          Dec 2, 2025, 06:06 PM

          This week, golf champions from around the world will compete in a three-team, stroke-play competition at the 2025 World Champions Cup. Team USA, Team Europe and Team International will vie for bragging rights after last year's event was postponed because of the impact of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton on the Florida coast. The inaugural World Champions Cup took place in 2023 at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.

          Check out key facts about the 2025 World Champions Cup below:

          How can I watch?

          *All times Eastern

          Thursday, Dec. 4

          • 8:30 a.m. to noon, ESPN App

          • Noon to 4 p.m., ESPN

          Friday, Dec. 5

          • 8:30 a.m. to noon, ESPN App

          • Noon to 4 p.m., ESPN

          Sunday, Dec. 7

          • 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., ESPN App

          • 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., ABC

          Who is playing?

          Team USA

          • Jim Furyk -- captain

          • Billy Andrade -- vice captain

          • Steve Flesch -- vice captain

          • Jason Caron

          • Stewart Cink

          • Jerry Kelly

          • Justin Leonard

          • Steve Stricker

          Team Europe

          • Darren Clarke -- captain

          • Søren Kjeldsen -- vice captain

          • Jesper Parnevik -- vice captain

          • Thomas Bjørn

          • Alex Cejka

          • Miguel Angel Jiménez

          • Bernhard Langer

          • Colin Montgomerie

          Team International

          • Mike Weir -- captain

          • Ricardo Gonzalez -- vice captain

          • Charlie Wi -- vice captain

          • Steven Alker

          • Ángel Cabrera

          • K.J. Choi

          • Mark Hensby

          • Y.E. Yang

          What is the format?

          Team USA, Team Europe and Team International will compete in singles play, Scottish Sixsome and Six Ball to determine the ultimate winning team.

          How does scoring work?

          Three points will be awarded every hole, with the team scoring the lowest receiving two points and the team scoring the second lowest receiving one. Teams that score the same on a hole receive the same points.

          What is the purse?

          Champions will win $100,000 per person, with second place winning $75,000 and third place winning $50,000.

          Check out the ESPN golf hub page for scores, stats, schedules, rankings and more.