Elvis Smylie felt the golfing gods were on his side as the young Australian upstaged global superstar Rory McIlroy to set the early pace at the Open at Royal Melbourne.

Smylie was the clubhouse leader at six-under 65 as the opening round got underway on Thursday, three strokes clear of the field.

Grand slam winner McIlroy had a rollercoaster round in tricky conditions on the windswept sandbelt course with the world No.2 finishing at one-over with five birdies against six bogeys.

Of the other tournament drawcards who were met by thousands out on course for the early tee times, Australian guns Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee were both at two-under while Cameron Smith sat at one-under.

Smylie's performance continued his stunning trajectory over the past 12 months after winning the 2024 Australian PGA Championship.

Elvis Smylie Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Playing alongside former British Open champion Smith and former Masters champion, Englishman Danny Willett, on the composite course, Smylie opened with a bogey on the 10th but never looked back.

He had three birdies in succession between the 13th and 15th and then added a further four on his back nine.

Playing on the par-four first, which was his 10th, Smylie's wayward shot over the green hit a spectator before rolling back into position for him to make birdie.

"The wind was whipping off the left and I just kind of didn't cut it up enough and I think it hit his foot," said Smylie, who plays on the DP World Tour.

"I don't think it hit him hard fortunately, and then it ricocheted to about five foot and I was able to roll that in.

"So I think when things like that happen, you just know that the golf gods are on your side for the day."

It was a case of McIlroy-mania with the crowds following his group 10-deep with the Northern Irishman delivering for the masses with a first-up birdie.

Australia's Adam Scott tees off on the 11th hole on Day 1. Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

But McIlroy, who won the tournament in 2013, found the gusting northerly wind challenging.

Fellow Masters title-winner Scott's hole of the day came on the par-five 14th when he nailed a superb approach and then drained a 12-foot putt for eagle.

"It was a great day -- I mean, playing with Rory and Min and fighting to get to the 10th tee this morning with the crowds was good fun," Scott said.

"The course held up well even in some of the most challenging wind I've probably ever played out here.

"I'm happy with the end results, I mean, it's easy to be critical, but maybe I shouldn't be ... it's very hard to keep it under control out there."

Leading Australian women's player Steph Kyriacou ensured she had a front-row view with the world No.40 volunteering to carry the scoreboard for the star trio.

Entering the tournament on the back of seven missed cuts and without an individual tournament win for over two years, Smith found some much-needed form.

The 2022 British Open champion had three birdies in four holes between 14 and 17, but was let down by three bogies on his back nine.

Other golfers among the early front-runners included Englishman Eddie Pepperell and NSW golfer Corey Lamb, who were both at three under.