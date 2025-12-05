Open Extended Reactions

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Charles Schwab Cup champion Stewart Cink and Jason Caron combined for 22.5 points in two matches Friday to help the Americans pull closer to Europe heading into the final session of singles in the Skechers World Champions Cup.

Europe got solid performances from three former Ryder Cup captains -- Darren Clarke, Thomas Bjorn and Colin Montgomerie -- and maintained a narrow lead at 109.5 points.

The Americans were at 108 points and the Internationals had three teams come out on top to stay close at 106.5 points. International captain Mike Weir and Steven Alker produced the most points in both their matches.

The pro-am at Feather Sound Country Club is Saturday, with the singles session on Sunday.

"Jason and Stewart had a great two sessions really, morning and afternoon," U.S. captain Jim Furyk said. "They played some beautiful golf and led the way for us. They let us claw our way back in, and now ... it's anyone's ballgame on Sunday."

The three-way competition features nine-hole matches of modified alternate shot and better ball. Points are awarded on the outcome of each hole. Half of the points are up for grabs in singles.