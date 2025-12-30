New Year Honours List 2026: Rory McIlroy denied knighthood despite nomination

Rory McIlroy speaks about LIV Golf's decision to expand its events to 72 holes. (0:37)

Rory McIlroy's omission from the New Year Honours list came despite an official nomination from Stormont for his achievements to be recognised, the Press Association reports.

Sources told PA that the devolved administration in Belfast made a recommendation to the Cabinet Office for the 36-year-old from Holywood, Co Down to receive an honour.

McIlroy, who won the Masters in April to become only the sixth male golfer to lift all four major championships, was not ultimately on the list of recipients published on Monday night.

There had been expectation within the lead department at Stormont -- the Executive Office -- that McIlroy, who was made an MBE after his first major victory in 2011, would be knighted.

The Cabinet Office declined to comment on suggestions of an honours snub for McIlroy, who earlier this month capped his career best season by being named both BBC Sports Personality of the Year and Irish national broadcaster RTE's Sportsperson of the Year.

"We wouldn't comment on individual honours," a Cabinet Office spokesman said.

McIlroy's representatives have also been approached for comment.

McIlroy, who also played a starring role in Europe's away Ryder Cup victory against the United States in New York in September, previously said a knighthood would be an "unbelievably massive honour".

Asked about the prospect of such an accolade, he said in November: "That's obviously up to people a lot more powerful and important than me. But I mean, if it were to happen one day, it would be a very proud moment in my life."

The Cabinet Office conducts full probity checks on all nominations.

The Daily Telegraph has suggested McIlroy's omission may be linked to tax issues.

McIlroy was reportedly involved in an investment scheme that was subject to an HMRC probe in 2015 but there is no suggestion the golfer acted improperly in that deal.

Concern around tax affairs was reportedly a factor in Sir David Beckham's lengthy wait for a knighthood.

The former England football captain was awarded a knighthood in this year's King's Birthday Honours in the summer.

However, he had reportedly been on the verge of receiving the honour in 2014 but HMRC placed a red flag on his nomination over his involvement in an alleged tax avoidance scheme.

In 2021 it was reported that his finances had been cleared and he was eligible for a knighthood.