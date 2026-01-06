Open Extended Reactions

LPGA Tour golfers will have their own version of TGL in 2026-27, the tour and TMRW Sports announced Tuesday.

The WTGL will launch sometime next winter and will include LPGA Tour stars competing on teams at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where TGL has staged its matches the past two seasons.

"Partnering with TMRW Sports on WTGL reflects our belief that innovation can help the game reach new fans and create greater visibility for LPGA athletes," LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler said in a statement. "I've seen how new formats can engage audiences while showcasing both athlete personality and performance, and WTGL brings that spirit of innovation to the women's game."

The release didn't say which LPGA Tour golfers have agreed to compete in the tech-infused indoor golf league or how many teams will be involved in WTGL.

LGPA stars such as Nelly Korda, Megan Khang and Jeeno Thitikul have posted comments on social media while watching TGL matches in the past. Rose Zhang became an investor in The Bay Golf Club in February 2025.

"I chose to get involved to TGL because they're attracting such a new, younger audience in golf, and golf was predominantly just for the older men who have country clubs out there," Zhang said last month. "But now we're translating that over to something more innovative, and I felt like it was perfect to kind of make that statement by becoming an investor and seeing how that innovation is playing out in the golf world."

TMRW Sports and the LPGA Tour said more details about WTGL will be released in the coming months.

"Since the launch of TGL a year ago, TMRW Sports has been putting the pieces in place to create a women's league featuring the best players in the world," Mike McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, said in a statement. "Now, along with the LPGA and its athletes, we look forward to creating a stage to help showcase the stars of the LPGA."