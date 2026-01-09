Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup fall schedule will include new tournaments in Asheville, North Carolina, and Austin, Texas, as well as a two-event swing through Mexico, the tour announced Friday.

The eight-event fall schedule -- which is one more tournament than last season -- will tee off in North Carolina for the first time at the Biltmore Championship Asheville at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on Sept. 17-20. It will be the PGA Tour's first tournament in Asheville since Ben Hogan won the last three Asheville Opens in 1940-1942.

Following the 16th Presidents at Medinah Country Club in Chicago on Sept. 24-27, the FedEx Cup fall schedule picks back up Oct. 1-4 at the Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah.

The tour returns to Yokohama, Japan, where Xander Schauffele won last year's Baycurrent Classic, on Oct. 8-11.

Following a two-week break, the tour plays again in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship Oct. 22-25, followed by the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in Nuevo Vallarta on Oct. 29-Nov. 1. The Mexico Open was played in February last season.

The FedEx Cup's new Mexico swing also includes a stop in Los Cabos for the Nov. 5-8 World Wide Technology Championship at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante course.

The fall schedule closes with the inaugural Good Good Championship at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin on Nov. 12-15, which will mark the tour's return to Austin for the first time since the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play ended in 2023.

The last event of the tour's fall schedule is again the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, where the FedExCup fall standings will be finalized Nov. 19-22 .

Each of the four FedEx Cup fall tournaments in the U.S. will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Procore Championship in Napa, California, and Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, won't be played this season.