Anthony Kim earns promotion back into LIV Golf

Anthony Kim's comeback will continue with another season on LIV Golf.

Kim secured one of three wild-card spots in the LIV Golf League Promotions event that concluded Sunday at Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Florida. The 40-year-old American finished third among the 22 players who made the weekend cut thanks to a 5-under total.

Kim had been relegated from LIV Golf at the end of the 2025 season.

"I'm not here to prove everyone wrong; I'm here to prove myself right," Kim said. "I've worked so hard, and this little girl right here [Kim's daughter] is one of the reasons why. Obviously my wife has been so supportive. I've had so much support behind me all year, last two years since I've been back. I'm so grateful to be back on this stage."

Kim, a former top-10 player in the world, returned to the sport in March 2024 after a 12-year hiatus, during which he struggled with drug and alcohol use. He joined LIV Golf as a wild card that year, then finished 55th of 61 players in 2025, leading to his relegation.

Forced to fight his way back onto LIV, Kim drained a birdie putt on his 36th and final hole of the two-day shootout at the Promotions on Friday, allowing him to play the weekend. He then went 66-69 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, to finish in third by two shots.

Canada's Richard T. Lee and Sweden's Björn Hellgren finished first and second, respectively, to also earn promotion.

"Lot of confidence because I definitely didn't have it today," Kim said. "I didn't feel great with my swing. Putted OK but didn't make a ton. So I feel like my game is trending in the right direction that my bad rounds that I can still hang in there and be around par.

"This is just the first step, but I'm glad I earned my spot so everybody could quit talking s---. But I'll be back soon and I'll be back winning golf tournaments soon."