LIV Golf has signed two-time major champion Dustin Johnson to a multiyear extension, the league announced Wednesday.

Johnson, who won the 2016 U.S. Open and 2020 Masters while competing on the PGA Tour, is captain of the 4Aces GC team.

"I'm obviously very excited about this year," Johnson said Tuesday during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida. "I think we're going to a couple new venues, and that's exciting. Obviously, anytime we're going to a new place, especially all the things I'm hearing about South Africa, it's supposed to be amazing. We've got a ton of fans."

LIV Golf also announced that former PGA Tour and DP World Tour member Thomas Detry, who is 58th in the Official World Golf Ranking, has joined the 4Aces. Last season, he became the first golfer from Belgium to win on the PGA Tour when he captured the WM Phoenix Open by seven strokes.

"I think he's a really good player," Johnson said. "I've played with him a few times before over the years, and then obviously got to spend a lot of time with him the last three or four days. [I] really like the kid. He's a good player, very talented."

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, and former Ryder Cup player Thomas Pieters are returning to the 4Aces.

Johnson, 41, was among the first wave of PGA Tour members to depart for LIV Golf and was its first seasonlong individual champion in 2022. He finished 14th in individual points the past two seasons.

A 29-time winner on the PGA Tour, Johnson has fallen to 636th in the world because he's not receiving world-ranking points for his LIV Golf finishes.

Johnson missed the cut in six of his past nine starts in majors.

Also, Kevin Na, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, has left the LIV Golf League. He was captain of the Iron Heads GC team, which has been rebranded as the Korean Golf Club. Former PGA Tour player Ben An is taking over as captain, according to sources.