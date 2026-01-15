Rory McIlroy: LIV Golf not signing anyone who moves the needle

Mark Schlabach breaks down the details of Brooks Koepka's return to the PGA Tour under the Returning Member Program. (1:14)

Even if LIV Golf spends hundreds of millions of dollars to re-sign two-time U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy said he doesn't believe the Saudi Arabian-financed breakaway league will be any better off.

"It's not as if they made any huge signings this year, is it?" McIlroy told The Telegraph of London on Thursday. "They haven't signed anyone who moves the needle, and I don't think they will. I mean, they could re-sign Bryson for hundreds of millions of dollars, but even if they do, it doesn't change their product, does it? They'll just be paying for the exact same thing."

McIlroy, who is playing in this week's Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour, said he's happy that former LIV Golf captain Brooks Koepka is returning to the PGA Tour. The five-time major champion will make a $5 million donation to charity, at the PGA Tour's request, and will forfeit player equity shares for the next five years.

"This is great as it gets Brooks back to where he belongs," McIlroy said. "He is one of the best players in the world and anything that makes the traditional tours stronger is a good thing in my book."

DeChambeau and LIV Golf captains Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith, as past winners of one of the four majors or the Players Championship since 2022, are also eligible to come back to the PGA Tour under the new Returning Member Program.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said their window to return closes Feb. 2.

During a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, DeChambeau, Rahm and Smith said they intend to stay at LIV Golf.

DeChambeau's contract with LIV Golf expires at the end of this season. Rahm and Smith have multiple years left, according to sources.

DeChambeau has said his contract negotiations with LIV Golf are ongoing.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) lured many PGA Tour members to LIV Golf with multiyear contracts that were reportedly worth more than $100 million. Rahm's deal was believed to be more than $300 million.

In February 2025, then-PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and player directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott met with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan at the White House. The PIF considered injecting $1.5 billion into PGA Tour Enterprises, but the deal seems to be dead.

"We have to realize we were trying to deal with people that were acting, in some ways, irrationally, just in terms of the capital they were allocating and the money they were spending," McIlroy said. "It's been four or five years and there hasn't been a return yet, but they're going to have to keep spending that money to even just maintain what they have right now."

According to financial filings in the UK, the PIF has injected more than $5 billion into LIV Golf since its launch in 2022, including more than $1 billion last year.

LIV Golf, known for its shotgun starts, team golf and festive atmospheres, is moving to 72-hole tournaments this season to help its chances of being recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking. It is increasing the purses to $30 million for its 11 regular-season events and $50 million for its season-ending team and individual championships.

"A lot of these guys' contracts are up," McIlroy said. "They're going to ask for the same number or an even bigger number. LIV have spent $5 billion or $6 billion and they're going to have to spend another five or six just to maintain where they are. Look, I'm way more comfortable being on the PGA Tour side than on their side, but who knows what will happen.

"As ever time will tell with all this, but I'm so happy to be with the PGA Tour."