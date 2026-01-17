Oliva Pinto surges to a 1-shot lead at Latin America Amateur

Open Extended Reactions

LIMA, Peru -- Segundo Oliva Pinto made five birdies in an eight-hole stretch around the turn Saturday on his way to a 6-under 64, giving him a one-shot lead in the Latin America Amateur and setting up a sprint to see who gets a spot in three majors this year.

Pinto made seven birdies in his round that took the Argentine from seven shots back to a 54-hole lead in the championship that awards the winner a spot in the Masters, the U.S. Open and The Open Championship this year.

He was at 5-under 205, one shot ahead of Eduardo Matarazzo of Brazil (66) and Andy Schonbaum, the 34-year-old Argentine who has played in all but one of the 11 editions of this event. Schonbaum, the 36-hole leader, had two double bogeys on the back nine for a 72.

Virgilio Paz Valdes of Venezuela also had a 64, matching the low score this week at Lima Golf Club. He was two shots behind, along with Eduardo Derbez of Mexico (66), Mateo Pulcini of Argentina (70) and Erich Fortlage of Paraguay (70).

Seven players were separated by two shots going into the final round.