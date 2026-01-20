Michael La Sasso joins LIV Golf, forfeits Masters eligibility

Open Extended Reactions

Reigning NCAA golf champion Michael La Sasso has joined LIV Golf, forgoing his senior season at Ole Miss and forfeiting his chance to play in this year's Masters.

LIV Golf announced Tuesday that La Sasso signed with the Phil Mickelson-led HyFlyers GC, which referred to the former Ole Miss star as "one of golf's promising young talents."

"It's a rare opportunity to learn from one of the greatest players in the history of the game, and I don't take that lightly," La Sasso said in a statement. "LIV Golf allows me to compete at the highest level on a global stage, and I thrive in a team environment, especially one with the camaraderie and support that defines HyFlyers GC."

With the decision to turn pro, La Sasso forfeited his amateur status and his invite to the Masters, which he earned as an exemption as the NCAA individual champion.

La Sasso, who turns 22 in March, was a first-team All-American last season at Ole Miss and led the Rebels to the semifinals of the NCAA team championship event. He also competed for the United States in the 2025 Walker Cup.

"Michael is one of the most exciting young players in the game today, bringing a competitive fire that's evident every time he tees it up," Mickelson said in a statement. "He combines tremendous power and speed with an exceptional feel for the game. Beyond his talent, his personality, work ethic, and commitment to being a great teammate make him a terrific addition to HyFlyers GC."

La Sasso played in six PGA Tour events last season and missed the cut in five of them, including the U.S. Open, where he shot a pair of 75s. He finished tied for 44th last July at the 3M Open, where he finished 11-under par.

La Sasso is the latest of LIV additions this year that include Thomas Detry, Victor Perez, Laurie Canter, Byeong Hun An and Elvis Smylie of Australia. The LIV season starts in two weeks in Saudi Arabia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.