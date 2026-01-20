How to watch 2026 PGA The American Express on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour heads to La Quinta, California, this week for the second event of the 2026 campaign. Four-time defending PGA Tour Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler tees off his season and leads the field into The American Express at the La Quinta Country Club. Fellow headliner Sepp Straka returns to defend his crown after winning last year's tournament by two shots over Justin Thomas. Straka took a four-shot lead into the final round a season ago and finished with a 25-under 263.

A $9.2 million purse is up for grabs, including more than $1.6 million for the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is The American Express?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday, Jan. 22

11:30 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

Friday, Jan. 23

11:30 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

Saturday, Jan. 24

11:30 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

Sunday, Jan. 25

11:30 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Russell Henley

▪︎ Robert MacIntyre

▪︎ Ben Griffin

▪︎ Justin Rose

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, scores, schedules, rankings and more.