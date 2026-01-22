Rory McIlroy opens Dubai Desert Classic 8 shots behind Molinari

Open Extended Reactions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Rory McIlroy took a double-bogey seven in a 1-over opening round of 73 to start the Dubai Desert Classic trailing eight shots behind clubhouse leader Francesco Molinari on Thursday.

Playing the 18th hole as the ninth of his round, McIlroy's chip approach for his third shot pitched in front of the green and rolled back into the water. After taking a penalty, his next approach left McIlroy six feet from the pin needing two putts.

McIlroy's playing partner, Tommy Fleetwood, also dropped a shot on the 18th after also making bogey at the 14th and 16th. The world Nos. 2 and 3 both carded 73.

The third member of the stellar group of Ryder Cup winners, Tyrrell Hatton, shot a 2-under 70 to begin the defense of his Dubai title at Emirates Golf Club. Another Ryder Cup teammate, Shane Lowry, also was at 2 under.

Molinari made eight birdies in a 7-under 65, including four in his first five holes starting at the 10th. He finished his round with three straight birdies.

Mikael Lindberg was two shots back in second place with a 5-under 67, and Joel Girrbach was alone in third place in the clubhouse at 4 under.

A group of players at 3 under included Wenyi Ding, the 21-year-old former Arizona State student from China.